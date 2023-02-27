Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has won the Bayelsa West Senatorial District seat in the National Assembly.

Dickson received 115,257 votes, beating out Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi of the APC, who received 17,541 votes, to be declared the senator-elect by the returning officer, Prof. Ekechukwe Okeke, Dean of Humanities, Federal University of Technology, Otuoke.

Soon after his return, Chief Dickson addressed his community in Toru Orua, dedicating the win to God, the electorate, Bayelsa, and the Ijaw people.

Advertisement

He stated that the mandate extended beyond the Sagbama/Ekeremor Senatorial district and that it represented an opportunity to galvanize unity and solidarity in Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

He stated that his legislative mission would be focused on the imperative of country restructuring, which he described as a task that must be completed.

He stated that he would use his contacts to build new understanding bridges, strengthen existing bonds, and effectively network with key stakeholders.

Advertisement

The former Governor also stated that the pursuit of electoral reforms and a deeper democratic system would be a major focus of his Senate mission.

The Senator-elect stated that he would work with other senators to draw attention to the multinational oil companies’ mindless rape of the Niger Delta environment.

He claimed that oil companies engage in environmental terrorism against the people of oil-producing communities and even sponsor killings in collaboration with pipeline protection contractors without sanction.

Advertisement

Chief Dickson stated that he would also prioritize reforms in the police, law and order, and justice sectors.