The Rivers State Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC says supplementary election will hold in some parts of Rivers where voting could not take place on Saturday.

Resident electoral commissioner, Johnson Alalibo confirmed this ahead of the commencement of the collation at the state INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Thousands of people were unable to vote due to violence, absence of INEC staff and election materials as well as failure of the biometric voter accreditation system, BVAS in their polling units.

All hope is not lost for them as INEC has assured that fresh polls may be organised for affected areas.

The commission says election will hold in seven out of the 17 registration areas of Degema Local Government Area where materials were not deployed even though no date has been fixed.

Without a clear timeline, the REC also announced that results for Rivers would be announced as the local governments collation officers come into the State Collation Center.