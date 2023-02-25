The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Election in the state.

The governor made the remark shortly after casting his ballot at his polling unit in Gudi town of Akwanga Local Government.

It’s a day long awaited by Nigerians to elect leaders that would stir the ship of the country for the next four years.

Electorates in Nasarawa State are out in their large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Although there were late arrival of materials in some polling units across the state, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were quick to intervene to ensure a hitch-free voting process.

Nasarawa State REC Uthman Ajidagba, said the conduct was very peaceful and orderly despite the little hitches.



At the Gudi polling unit of Akwanga Local Government, Governor Abdullahi Sule was on ground to exercise his franchise.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and seamless conduct of the polls.

He said the process was very smooth.

Governor Sule appreciated the citizens of the local government and entire state for the conduct of elections.

Security operatives are on top of their game to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Nasarawa State Police Commissioner Baba Maiyaki, who spoke to journalists said there has been no incidence of disorderliness, it has been a smooth process, and people are voting correctly.

The elections in Nasarawa has been described as peaceful by relevant authorities and it is expected that this tempo will be sustained to reflect the true wishes of the people.