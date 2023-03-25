The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said supplementary elections in some states will be conducted when the delimitation details of the constituencies involved are available.

Its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, says that the commission is determined to conclude the supplementary elections.

The national commissioner said INEC may take a decision on when to conduct the supplementary elections in 13 states on Saturday.

He said: “The commission may take a decision on Saturday on the exact date for the conduct of supplementary elections.

“We must first harvest the delimitation details of all the places where supplementary elections have been indicated. We have elections in Plateau, Imo, Anambra, Kebbi, Adamawa, Sokoto and other places.

“We are determined to conclude the supplementary elections as soon as possible.

“However, we must print the ballot papers for the areas. We must assemble the staff that will run the election. We must engage the transporters to move materials and the staff.

“More importantly, we must put together the funds for the supplementary elections. All these will be possible when the delimitation details are available.”

The states where senatorial elections will hold are: Kebbi (North), Plateau (Central), Yobe (South), Zamfara (Central) and Sokoto (East, North and South).