Former Governor of Anambra state Jim Nwobodo has appealed to candidates of the just concluded governorship election in Enugu to accept the results in the interest of peace.

The former .Minister of Sports gave the advise at a news conference in Ameachi Awkwunanaw, where he pleaded with the contestants to cooperate with the Governor Elect, Peter Mbah.

The March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly election may have come and gone, but leave issues yet unresolved.

The election was reportedly peaceful in some parts of the country, while some recorded alleged irregularity, voter suppression and inconclusive exercise.

At his country home in Ameachi Awkwunanaw, former Governor of Anambra state admitted that the Enugu Governoship election was keenly contested but sues for peace.

Mr. Nwoboy frowned at the attempt to instill hate between people of Nsukka and Nkanu, maintained that everyone should support the Governor Elect for the development of the state.

Earlier, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance in the March 18 Governorship Election Frank Nweke Jr rejected the election results.

He described the exercise as far from being fair, and against the expectations of the people.

In a swift reaction, members of the PDP Governorship campaign organization described the APGA and Labour Party candidates victory claim as fallacious and face saving strategy

Enugu State was among the 28 states that participated in the 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly election which took place in 4,147 polling units, with about 2 million registered voters.

Efforts are still ongoing to reduce post election violence and advised aggrieved candidates to explore the electoral Tribunal to seek redress/