Former Governor of old Anambra state Jim Nwobodo says capacity and credibility should not be sacrificed on the altar of primordial sentiment.

He gave the admonition at a news conference in Enugu, while endorsing the People’s Democratic Party Governorship candidate Peter Mbah for the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election is still fresh in the memory of many Nigerians.

It was an election that most Nigerian Youths participated, a departure from previous exercises.

In Enugu, South East Nigeria, major political stakeholders are not taking anything to chance to ensure right persons are elected into respective offices

Former Governor of Old Anambra state Jim Nwobodo said he has done a discreet investigation on candidates of different political parties.

He said that the candidate of the PDP, Peter Mbah stands tall, based on capacity, competence and character to deliver the desired Greater Enugu State.

The Octogenarian hinted that Peter Mbah’s manifesto shows deep understanding of the problem of Enugu, not rhetoric but a working document with plan of action and timelines for delivery.

The former governor who had key stakeholders in Enugu politics present at the news conference want the people to go out en masse and vote for the PDP candidates on March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly election.

The elder statesman appealed to the youths to reject calls for sentimental and clanish voting that will keep the state in stunted development.

Among top 4 contestants in the Enugu Governorship contest, Peter Mbah seems to be enjoying greater support from the Incumbent and Former Governors of Enugu State.