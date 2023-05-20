The Enugu State People’s Democratic Party has disputed the assertion made by Brig Gen Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), that Peter Mbah, the state’s incoming governor, did not receive a discharge certificate from the NYSC.

The party, which was responding to the DG NYSC statement on live television at the party office in Enugu, said the DG claim was consistent with the agency’s conspiracy, deception, and intentional fabrication of facts.

It equally described as an irony a situation where the DG said he would not want to comment on the matter since it was in court, only to go ahead against his claim.

The party wondered why Mbah would go through all the rigorous process to serve his fatherland only to end up forging a certificate, saying it was irrational to contemplate.

It underlined the fact that the final verdict on the genuineness or otherwise of Mbah’s NYSC certificate did not rest with the agency, and urged it to face the N20 Billion lawsuit in a court of law.