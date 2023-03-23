The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as the winner of the Governorship Election in the State.
Peter Mbah defeated his closest challenger Chijoke Edeoga of the Labour Party with 160, 895 Votes while his opponent polled 157, 552 Votes, the All Progressives Grand Alliance was in third position with the All Progressives Congress in fourth position.
Final result
APC 1,4575
APGA. 17,983
LP. 157,552
PDP. 160,895
Total valid votes 358,463
Rejected votes. 9088
