The Obidients have endorsed Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Enugu, days before the March 18 elections.

The Obidient Movement directed all its members in Enugu to vote for Mr Mbah on Saturday.

A founding member of the movement, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, gave the directive on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by hundreds of Obidients in Enugu.

Mr Iyere said the PDP gubernatorial flag bearer was elected among various governorship contestants based on his impeccable character, competence and capacity. He added that the movement was confident in his ability to lead the state creditably and meet people’s expectations.

“We stand here today to identify with you, Dr Peter Mbah. The potential that you have has compelled the Obidients to come to you. You are going to be the next governor of this state because you have all it takes to lead the state well,” stated Mr Iyere. “The competence that spoke for Peter Obi is now speaking for Peter Mbah. The capacity that speaks for Peter Obi also speaks for Peter Mbah. Peter Obi built Fidelity Bank. He also built Next Cash and Carry.”

He added, “Peter Mbah built Pinnacle Oil and Gas. He also built other successful businesses. Anybody that has not built anything is not fit to govern one of the greatest Igbo states. Peter Obi became a movement because we saw beauty in him that the PDP didn’t see. The same beauty we have seen in Mbah, we are telling Enugu state people to see.”

Mr Iyere explained that Peter Obi “has told us on ARISE TV” to support anybody with character, competence, capacity, and credibility.

“So, we are working on that footstep, and we are transferring the mantle to Peter Mbah,” he said.