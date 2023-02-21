Ahead of Saturday’s general election, the Coalition for good governance has declared its support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

It made this known at a news briefing in abuja, stating that after after a thorough evaluation it was convinced that the Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed alliance was the team to beat.

Labour Party had routinely been one of Nigeria’s smaller opposition parties providing a feeble challenge to the two dominant parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), at every election season.

Advertisement

The decision of Obi, a former governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, to pick it’s presidential ticket last May threw the party to national limelight.

National woman leader of Labour Party, Dudu Mamman Manuga is calling on women to vote for the Party’s presidential candidate, as women need to occupy their space in governance in Nigeria.

The Labour Party is being marketed to Nigerians as being different from the dominant parties and members are urged not to copy what is happening in their opponents’ camps.

Advertisement

INEC WARNS OBSERVERS AGAINST INTERFERENCE, PARTISANSHIP

The Independent National Electoral Commission has cautioned foreign observers accredited to monitor the general election against interfering with the electoral process or show partisanship during the discharge of their duty, the chairman of the commission also urged the observers to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Advertisement

Professor Mahmood Yakubu said this at the briefing for accredited election observers for the 2023 general election held at the international conference Centre.

He said this is the largest deployment of domestic and international observers in the history of elections in Nigeria.

INEC has accredited 196 national or domestic groups that are collectively deploying 144,800 observers. Similarly, the Commission accredited 33 international organisations deploying 2,113 observers.

Advertisement

In all, 229 groups are deploying 146,913 observers for the 2023 General Election.

BAYELSA PARTIES SIGN EACE ACCORD

Advertisement

Political parties for the 2023 polls have signed a peace accord in Yenagoa.

This is as security agencies have been encouraged to arrest and charge all electoral offenders.

Leaders of all major political parties contesting in the 2023 general elections are represented at the signing of the peace accord put together by the Independent Electoral Commission in Yenagoa.

Advertisement

One by one, the chairmen of the political parties present append their signatures and voice to uphold the agreements reached, the Political parties are encouraged to work in the interest of peace.

Assurances are given by some key players to ensure violent free polls during the elections.

INEC also confirms the deployment of non-sensitive material to the various polling stations across the state.

Advertisement

Delta Police Command Trains Officers deployed for Election

Ahead of the general elections, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State Mohammed Ari Ali has charged all personnel deployed for polls to remain apolitical and maintain high sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibility of providing adequate security before, during and after the elections.

Advertisement

The Police Commissioner spoke at a one-day seminar organised for officers and men at the State Police Command Headquarters.

This security seminar is put together for officers and men of the Delta State Police Command to ensure a credible polls that are devoid of violence.

The police command is bringing its men and officers up to speed with necessary information about the conduct of the elections and their role in providing security.

Advertisement

The Police Commissioner is quick to remind them of what is expected of them as he tasks them on professionalism at all times.

LG Administration: Gov. Okowa Restates Commitment of Atiku To Devolve more power Third Tier if elected.

Advertisement

PDP Vice Presidential candidate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has restated the commitment of Atiku Abubakar if elected to devolve more powers to Local Government administration to ensure more dividends of democracy get to the grassroots.

Governor Okowa who is represented By the Commissioner For Information spoke during an inspection of projects completed by the Oshimili South Council chairman in just less than two years in office also commended the him for the complimenting the State Government Urban renewal drive as he urges other council chairmen to emulate him.

The Council chairman on his part, promised to continued to collaborate with state government to bring development to the grassroots

Advertisement