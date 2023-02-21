The Nigeria Police Trust Fund has organized a re-orientation programmes for police operatives across the country to get them prepared for the elections.

Tagged the Role of the Nigeria Police in Credible Elections, the programme is meant to get the police to respect the voting rights of the electorate.

It’s 3 days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections and all eyes are on the police- the lead agency for providing election security.

More than 300,000 police operatives are being mobilized for the polls.

Their conduct will largely affect the outcome of the elections.

This programme organised by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is meant to put the police in the right frame of mind for the elections.

It will get them to understand the voting rights of the electorate and how they should be treated at the polling units

What remains is how the police will use the knowledge gained to uphold the rights of the voters.

Delta Police Command Trains Officers deployed for Election

Ahead of the general elections, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State Mohammed Ari Ali has charged all personnel deployed for polls to remain apolitical and maintain high sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibility of providing adequate security before, during and after the elections.

The Police Commissioner spoke at a one-day seminar organised for officers and men at the State Police Command Headquarters.

This security seminar is put together for officers and men of the Delta State Police Command to ensure a credible polls that are devoid of violence.

The police command is bringing its men and officers up to speed with necessary information about the conduct of the elections and their role in providing security.

The Police Commissioner is quick to remind them of what is expected of them as he tasks them on professionalism at all times.

BAYELSA PARTIES SIGN PEACE ACCORD

Political parties for the 2023 polls have signed a peace accord in Yenagoa.

This is as security agencies have been encouraged to arrest and charge all electoral offenders.

Leaders of all major political parties contesting in the 2023 general elections are represented at the signing of the peace accord put together by the Independent Electoral Commission in Yenagoa.

One by one, the chairmen of the political parties present append their signatures and voice to uphold the agreements reached, the Political parties are encouraged to work in the interest of peace.

Assurances are given by some key players to ensure violent free polls during the elections.

INEC also confirms the deployment of non-sensitive material to the various polling stations across the state.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.

INEC WARNS OBSERVERS AGAINST NTERFERENCE, PARTISANSHIP

The Independent National Electoral Commission has cautioned foreign observers accredited to monitor the general election against interfering with the electoral process or show partisanship during the discharge of their duty, the chairman of the commission also urged the observers to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu said this at the briefing for accredited election observers for the 2023 general election held at the international conference centre.

He said this is the largest deployment of domestic and international observers in the history of elections in Nigeria.

INEC has accredited 196 national or domestic groups that are collectively deploying 144,800 observers. Similarly, the Commission accredited 33 international organisations deploying 2,113 observers.

In all, 229 groups are deploying 146,913 observers for the 2023 General Election.