President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the term of office for the Chairman, Executive Secretary and Members of the Board of Trustee of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for final term of 3 years.

In a statement, the Press Secretary to the Minister of Police Affairs, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, said the renewal takes effect from 19th and it is in pursuant to the NPTF Establishment Act, 2019.

President Buhari in May 2020 approved the appointment of the Chairman, Executive Secretary and Members of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Board of Trustee for an initial period of three years.