The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that the Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has been granted administrative bail by the Police while investigations subsist.

The suspended REC has been in custody for interrogations by the police over allegations of impropriety during the supplementary gubernatorial pools in the state.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Mr Yunusa-Ari is expected to report at the Police Headquarters every weekday while investigations are ongoing on the matter.