Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has appointed Olubunmi Oni as the new Head of Service of the state.

Mrs Oni will be taking over from Ololade Agboola who just retired from the Oyo state civil service commission.

Oyo state Commissioner for Special Duties Fausat Sanni made the announcement while addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting by the state’s Executive members.

Mrs. Oni was the governor’s office’s Permanent Secretary Cabinet until her new position.

The Governor has also constituted the Inauguration/Transition committee to ensure a seamless transition on the 29th of May.