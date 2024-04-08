The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of Mr. Kehinde Olufemi Onasanya as the new Head of the Service.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, Onasanya takes over from Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun, who has retired after a meritorious service.

Until his appointment, Mr. Onasanya was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

He joined the civil service as an Information Officer, GL. 08 on 2 December 1993 and rose through the ranks to a director on GL. 17. He was appointed Permanent Secretary on 2 October 2020.

Mr. Onasanya is a thoroughbred professional, media manager of great repute, and an astute administrator.

He is a member of many professional bodies, including Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Since his appointment as permanent secretary, he has worked in many agencies, including the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs and Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

He is a recipient of the prestigious Ogun State Award in May 2006 and first runner-up the following year.

He was also the best reporter of the (House of Assembly Catergory), 1999, courtesy of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council.

He is happily married with children.