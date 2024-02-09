Niger State Government has granted administrative bail to Aisha Jibrin and 24 others that were arrested during the recent protest staged in the Kpakungu area of Minna.

Aisha Jibrin was arrested and paraded as a suspect by the police for inciting violence.

Her arrest by the police led to public outcries as an infringement of her fundamental human rights.

The Niger state Commissioner for Information and Strategy Binta Mamman while briefing journalist in Minna announced that the government has granted administrative to Aisha Jibrin and 24 others arrested in connection with the protest.

She explained that they were arrested to enable the Police to extract information for further actions, adding that following a thorough review of the circumstances that led to their arrest, they have been released to their families.

The Commissioner maintained that the protesters were violent, vandalizing properties which led to their arrest to curtail escalation.

The women however said they took to the street to protest the rising cost of living due to the high cost of food.

The Commissioner assured that the Niger State Government is committed to upholding the rights and freedom of all citizens, ensuring transparency, fairness and Justice in all legal matters.

She called on the public to continue to be patient and show understanding as the Government is not unmindful of the prevailing economic hardship but that drastic measures are being taken to mitigate it.