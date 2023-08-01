Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High in Lagos has granted the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele leave to serve the Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi the order of court admitting him to bail and directing his remand in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Oweibo granted the order following an ex-parte application moved by Mr Emefiele’s counsel, Ogonnaya Sonuga.

Last week, the court granted Mr Emefiele N20m bail and ordered that he should be remanded at a correctional facility after he was arraigned on charges of alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the Ex-parte application dated July 28, 2023, Mr Emefiele sought the leave of court to serve the Complainant through the office and person of the Director General Department of State Services Yusuf Magaji Bichi, by publishing same in Three (3) National Daily Newspapers Circulating within the Jurisdiction of the Court.

On July 25, Justice Oweibo ordered that the Defendant be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the perfection of his bail.

But, The DSS re-arrested and whisked the Defendant away from the court premises that same day.

According to the Defence team, by the actions exhibited by the DSS, it will be practically impossible to serve the agency personally for prompt action.

Consequently Justice Oweibo granted the prayers.