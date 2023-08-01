A Federal High court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday granted leave to the speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Taiwo Oluomo, and two others, to travel abroad for medical check up.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the order following a Motion Experte application dated and filed on July 26, 2023, seeking the permission of the court to hear the application for leave to travel abroad for a medical checkup during the annual vacation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on September 6, 2022, arraigned Mr Oluomo before the Court at the Lagos division over an alleged N2.475bn money laundering.

He was arraigned alongside three others – Oladapo Samuel, Adeyemo Taiwo, and Adeyanju Nimota Amoke (now at large) on 11 charges of conspiracy, forgery, stealing, and money laundering preferred against them by the EFCC.

EFCC’s lead counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) had told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between 2019 and 2022.

He said that the incident took place in Ogun State.

Mr Oyedepo told the court that they stole the sum of N2.475bn from the treasury of Ogun State House of Assembly.

The Commission said it intends to call at least 10 witnesses to testify and tender documents and exhibits.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Oluomo was granted bail in the sum of N300m, with two sureties in like sum one of whom must not be less than a level 16 civil servant in the federal civil service.

While the 2nd and 3rd defendants were granted bail in the sum of N100m each with two sureties each in like sum, one of whom must not be less than level 14, civil service.

The case was then transferred back to Abeokuta for the trial to begin proper.

The defendant made his application In Lagos which is where the vacation judge for the south western zone of the Federal High Court is sitting.

In the motion on notice dated and filed on July 26, 2023, Mr Oluomo, through his counsel Chukwudi Nmaduka, prayed the court to grant him leave to travel for a medical check-up, during the court’s annual vacation.

“The motion seeking to travel abroad have been served on the prosecution brought under Section 34 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution.

“The motion is supported with five grounds and 21 paragraphs affidavit, deposed to by the applicant, and attached to the affidavit are three exhibits, supported with a written address.

” We humbly urge my lord to grant the prayers,” he said.

The EFCC’s prosecution counsel Abbass Mohammed, did not oppose the application.

In a short ruling Justice Oweibo granted the application as prayed.

Justice Oweibo also ordered the transfer of the case file back to the Abeokuta division of the Court, which is originally hearing the trial.