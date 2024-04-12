A Lagos state Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday has granted N 50 million bail to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.He was arraigned on Monday for alleged abuse of office and fraud to the tune of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

The defendant, standing trial along with one Henry Isioma-Omole had pleaded not guilty to the 26-count charge, after which they applied for bail on liberal terms.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, in his ruling, admitted Mr Emefiele to N50 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Oshodi held that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have three years tax payment with the Lagos State Government.

He also said that the sureties must show proper identification and they must be registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.

The judge also said that he was satisfied with the bail conditions of N1 million, earlier given to Emefiele’s co-defendant who is standing another charge before Justice Olufunke Sule-Hamzat before a Yaba High Court.

Justice Oshodi, however, said the bail documents must be transferred to the special offences court and it must also be registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.