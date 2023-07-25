A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has granted the Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele Bail in the sum of 20 Million Naira and one surety in like Sum.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo while delivering ruling on his bail application also adjourned further hearing into the case till November 14.

Earlier, the Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had pleaded not Guilty to the Charge of Illegal possession of Firearms.

Led in evidence by his Counsel, Joseph Bodunrin Daodu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Emefiele applied for bail on Liberal terms with the Federal Government opposing the application declaring him a flight risk.

The Justice Nicholas Oweibo however granted him bail to the tune of 20 Million Naira and a surety in like terms.