The Supreme Court has adjourned the suit filed by 10 States against the Naira redesign Policy by the Federal Government till February 22 for further hearing.

The Court also upheld its initial extension of the deadline for the use and acceptance of the Old Naira Notes as a legal Tender in Nigeria till the hearing of the Substantive Suit by the States.

The Suit filed by the States was initially filed by 3 States of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara States but has now been joined by 7 Others.

Edo and Bayelsa States have however joined the Federal Government in the suit seeking the enforcement of the deadline of the New Naira Notes against the argument of the 10 Other States.

More Details to come ……