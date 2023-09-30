The Coroner inquiring into the cause of death of 27 year old musician IleriOluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as mohbad, has held its preliminary sitting at the Candide Johnson courthouse, Ikorodu, Lagos,

But journalists were barred from witnessing proceedings. Court officials said this decision was ordered by the Chief Registrar, Tajideed Elias.

Advertisement

It was also gathered that this move was taken as a crowd control measure.

After the hearing, the deceased’s family counsel, Funmi Falana, told journalists that the magistrate, Adetayo Shotobi discussed the modalities of the inquest with all counsel, including the format that witnesses will take to testify. She added that the legal team will present their witnesses at the next hearing fixed for October 13.

Advertisement

Other interested parties that attended the sitting include the Lagos State Ministry of Justice and a record label, TNKAY MUSIC.

The chief coroner of the Lagos state Judiciary ordered the inquest in response to a letter written by the chambers of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana over the controversial death which was said to have occurred in the Ikorodu area of the state.