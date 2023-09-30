Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu has approved immediately payment of three months outstanding salary of the state university lecturers.

The governor made the announcement after a meeting with the members of the academic community at the government banquet hall Jalingo where he revealed that his administration is working hard to settle inherited debt by the previous government.

Taraba state Chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had a running battle with Ishaku administration over 7-month unpaid salaries owed its member who participated in national strike as solidarity.

The last government had refused to pay on the policy of no work no pay and is one of the inherited problems by Kefas led administration.

The governor is now working hard to resolve the pending issues with the members of the university community reason for this meeting.

Speaking at the meeting Governor Kefas acknowledged the contribution of the academic staff in shaping the future of the state through education.

He restated his commitment to prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity as well as to implementation of the minimum wage by October.

The Vice chancellor of the University, Sunday Bako commended the governor for the initiative promising their commitment to work with his administration to achieve desire result.

The ASUU chairman, Mbave Garba, who denied a media report that his members are contemplating to embark on industrial action, describing the report as false.

The question now is the modality governor Kefas is applying to resolve the outstanding seven months arrears Ishaku-led administration is owing.