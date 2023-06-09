Lecturers at the Ondo State owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, have resolved to shun the forthcoming examinations in the school over unpaid 13 months salary arrears.

The lecturers under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) have vowed not to be part of the first semester examination of the institution which starts on Tuesday, June 13.

In a communiqué signed by the Union’s Chairman, Comrade Arikawe Ade and Secretary, Comrade Fapetu Damilola at the end of the congress held on Thursday 8th June, 2023, the Union said, members unanimously agreed to withdraw the services at the end of their Congress.

According to Arikawe, the Union before arriving at the decision, observed that the hardship or challenges of the current price of fuel on their members and attendance to their official duties is making it extremely difficult.

The ASUP Chairman described as pathetic the suffering of his members as a result of backlog of unpaid salaries, urging the State Government to assist the institution’s authorities to clear the salary arrears like the state and local government workers who are not being owed salaries again.

Comrade Arikawe lamented that the removal of fuel subsidy had further compounded his members’ untold hardship, insisting that the lecturers would not participate in the conduct of the exams until their demands on unpaid salaries were met by the management.