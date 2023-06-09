The Ondo state government has dismissed a media report that the state cabinet is divided over incapacitation of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The government described the report as malicious, designed to mislead unsuspecting members of the public

According to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Governor Akeredolu is not incapacitated.

The statement added, “The attention of Ondo State Government has been drawn to a skewed report in an online newspaper, on the purported split in the Cabinet of the Ondo State Government.

” This malicious report toes the same insidious path of perfidy already trodden by certain purveyors of speculatory hagiography designed to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, is not incapacitated. The finality with which the report concluded on his state of health is most unfortunate. Another online medium had peddled the wicked lie on the demise of the Governor in Germany, when he was resting in Ibadan.

“The Cabinet cannot be “disunited” when directives emanate from the office of the Governor. There is no ambiguity in that respect. Members of the public are enjoyed to disregard the wicked rumour of incapacitation. We reiterate that the Governor has been discharging the functions of his office effectively. Governance requires collectivity. The fixation on the governor is mischievous.

“There is no crisis in the State. Political jobbers should steer clear.”