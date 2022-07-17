HURIWA dismisses malicious online report on NYSC Trust Fund

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has accused an Online Media Newspaper , Sahara Reporters of allegedly misleading the Public in a Report on the NYSC Trust Fund Bill.

The Online Media Source claimed the Fund is to be used as a conduit pipe by retired military officers to divert funds meant for youth empowerment.

The National Coordinator of the Association Emmanuel Onwubiko described the report as malicious and unethical.

The bill for the establishment of the NYSC TRUST FUND is still in the national assembly, awaiting further deliberation, consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to prioritise human Capital Development and social inclusion in line with goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development goals.

At a Public hearing at the National Assembly, the Director General of the NYSC , Shuaibu Ibrahim explained that the bill seeks to address the infrastructural Deficit in orientation camps, ensure provision of operational Logistics and address youth unemployment in the Country.

But an Online news platform, Sahara Reporters in a recent report, claimed the Fund will only be a tool used for diversion of Funds to private pockets and wants the bill thrown out by the National Assembly.

At a roundtable, the National coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria , came down hard on the online news outlet, accusing them of being malicious and deliberately misleading the public in its report .

He warned that the report should be outrightlyly disregarded because it is not in the interest of the Public and lacks any substantial evidence.

