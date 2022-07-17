Osun: Buhari congratulates Adeleke, pledges credible elections in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, following his victory at the just-concluded election.

Adeleke had stunned the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to win the election, reversing the outcome of a matchup between both men in 2018.

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party secured 403,371 votes, 28,344 more than Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 375,027 votes.

Stating his conviction about the outcome of the election, the President, through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said with the election over “The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.”

President Buhari also noted that the successful conduct of the election is testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society, and the electorate, to the deeper strengthening of the integrity of the electoral process, in Nigeria.

Buhari reassured the nation of the commitment of his administration, towards credible elections in 2023.

