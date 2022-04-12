Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

A bill seeking the creation of a Trust Fund for the National Youth Service Corps now awaits the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.This comes on a day lawmakers lamented the killing of over one hundred citizens by bandits in a border town between Taraba and Plateau states

A minute of silence for the repose of the souls of over one hundred persons said to have been killed by suspected bandits in parts of Taraba and Plateau states.

The lawmakers called for more security presence in the affected areas before it degenerates

A bill to prohibit child trafficking and baby factories in the nation’s capital, sponsored by Lagos member, Samuel Adejare, received the support of members

The House also moved closer to repealing the Nigeria Customs Act for a new law as the legislators adopted the report of its Committee on Customs

A motion for more public sensitisation on registration of births and deaths for proper demographic planning was also unanimously passed

Also at Tuesday plenary, the legislators passed N369.13 billion for the Nigeria Customs Service as 2022 budget.