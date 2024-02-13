Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has officially signed the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Bill 2024 into law.

The bill is poised to play a pivotal role by offering financial resources, fostering collaboration, and maintaining a strategic focus to effectively address the intricate security challenges within the state.

This development was announced in a statement on Tuesday morning by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Lawal Shehu.

Governor Sani reiterated his unwavering commitment to combating criminal elements and urged both corporate organizations and individuals to contribute generously to bolster security efforts in Kaduna State.

The legislation’s primary objectives include providing financial support for acquiring security equipment, training and retraining security personnel, and fostering collaboration with the private sector to oversee the fund.