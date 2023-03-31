Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani and his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe on Friday received their certificates of return at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Kaduna.

The documents were presented by Mr Mohammed Haruna,the National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa states and the FCT.

INEC officials also issued certificates of return to 29 elected members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Governor Elect Senator Uba Sani assured Kaduna residents of his commitment to uniting the people and developing the state. He also promised that his government will not discriminate but carry everyone along.