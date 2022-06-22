Ekiti-Governor elect, Biodun Oyebanji, Deputy receive certificate of return

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and Deputy Governor-elect, Monisade Afuye have been presented their certificate of return at INEC Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

INEC Supervising Commissioner in Charge of Lagos, Ekiti, and Oyo, Sam Olumekun, during his presentation stated that voter turnout in the June 18,2022 Governorship Election was better than in 2018.

He also praised the actions of all parties involved, notably security personnel, in ensuring a peaceful election and urged the newly elected governor to be magnanimous in victory by rallying other candidates at the poll for a successful tenure.

The Governor-elect, on his part, thanked the people of the state for their trust in him. He praised INEC for implementing BVAS, which he called a “revolution that is here to stay.” He promised to bring Sustainable development to the State when sworn in on the 16th of October this Year.