The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to members-elect of the House of Representatives.

The 10th Assembly will be the most diverse National Assembly in terms of party representation since 1999.

325 seats out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties in the House of Representatives.

Members elect from across the federal constituencies in Nigeria gathered at the National Collation Centre to receive their certificate of return that validates their election.

It is the first time since the return to democratic rule in 1999 that the National Assembly will have a colorful mix of political parties winning seats in the parliament.

This diversity could be an indication of the quality of debate and engagement that would dominate the 10th National assembly.

The Lawmakers already look forward to the discharge of their constitutional duty of law making, and ensuring checks and balance for other arms of government.

Women representation in the House of Representatives also significantly reduced this time around.

But one of the remaining few female law makers still believes there is still hope in the advocacy to achieve equal representation of women at every level of the society.