President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, LCDs.

At the UN conference in Doha, President Buhari joined the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and other world leaders to mobilize political will, solidarity and actions to transform LCDs by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities and climate change among other problems.

The President, also used the opportunity of the trip to foster closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at regional and global level. He also met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar.

At 4.50 p.m., President Buhari arrived in Katsina and was greeted at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his cabinet members before taking a helicopter to his hometown of Daura.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the President in Daura.

A statement by the President’s senior special assistant onedia and publicity Garba Shehu says President Buhari will remain in Daura until after the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.