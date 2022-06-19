Ekiti Governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji pledges to build on Fayemi’s legacies

Winner of the June 18 Governorship Election in Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has pledged to build on the Legacy of the outgoing administration led by the Governor, John Kayode Fayemi.

Oyebanji who is still basking in the euphoria of his historin win, while delivering his acceptance Speech at his Ikogosi home, in Ekiti West LGA, reiterated his resolve to deliver on his campaign promises.

Following his declaration as the Governorship Election Winner earlier today, the Ikogosi-born Technocrat hosted three governors and one former governor, who came to congratulate him and present the election results to him.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who also serves as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Governorship Campaign Council, believes that the performance of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, was crucial in Saturday’s victory, which serves as a model for success in the Presidential election in 2023.

While congratulating his successor-to-be, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi stated that the APC won the election because Oyebanji is a grassroots man well known to the people of the state and charged him not to disappoint in delivering the dividends of democracy.

Reading his acceptance speech, Biodun Oyebanji expressed gratitude to all who made the mandate possible and promised to build on Governor Kayode Fayemi’s legacies.

Guests, well-wishers, and party supporters have been trooping in to congratulate the poll winner.

Oyebanji won the election with a Margin of over a 100, 000 to his closest Challenger.