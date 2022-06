Ekiti state governor-elect, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on Monday paid a thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari following his victory at the poll on Saturday.

Accompanied by the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi and minister of Industry, Adebayo, Mr Oyebanji thanked the president and the party for the support. He promised to consolidate on the successes of the outgoing administration.

He was also joined at the villa by the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu.