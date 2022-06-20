Gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped the district head of Panyam community, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan in Plateau State.

The monarch was abducted from his palace in Panyam, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen took away the district head, after scaring residents with gunshots in the early hours of Monday.

The kidnap of the district head is the latest in a series of abductions witnessing in the State in recent times.

An eye witness who escaped the attacked says the suspected armed bandits invaded the community in the early hours of Monday morning and surrounded the district head’s palace.

He added that villagers could only watch in horror while the house was surrounded by the strange people before alerting other members of the community through a community bell.

The alert prompted the invaders to start firing gunshots and eventually went away with the traditional ruler, leaving the community helpless.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred has also confirmed the incident.