Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a first class traditional ruler of Gurku town of Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State, Jibril Mamman-Waziri on Sunday night.

The traditional ruler was abducted alongside his wife at his palace in Gurku town, about ten kilometers away from the famous Maraba town of Karu Local Government.

Meanwhile the state command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the incident.

Public Relations Officer of the Command DSP Ramhan Nansel who confirm the incident to journalists said the police has commenced a rescue operation.

The command’s spokesperson disclosed that the state commissioner of police has deployed all tactical units in the operation and called on members of the public to make available useful information.