Yet to be identified gunmen have killed and burnt the traditional Ruler of Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area, Imo State.



The monarch Victor Ijeoma who was returning from a meeting of traditional rulers in Owerri was accosted by the gunmen along Izombe-Motel road where he was shot.

According to eyewitness, the bandits shot the traditional ruler and burnt him in his car.

The traditional Ruler was returning from an event organized by Imo State council of traditional rulers in Owerri before he met his untimely death.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.