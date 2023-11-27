The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two police men by yet to be identified gunmen at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the State.

The police public relations officer Henry Okoye who confirmed this said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze and the Joint Task Force operatives are combing the scene of the crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

The killing of the police operatives by the fleeing gunmen is coming in less than 48 hours a traditional ruler of Otulu Amumara Autonomous Community in Ezinihite Mbaise was murdered by gunmen.