Police confirm killing of four officers, one civilian in Imo community

Imo State Police Command has confirmed an attack by hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra at Agwa Police Station in Oguta local government area Imo State, killing four police men.

In a Statement by police public relations officer in Imo State, Michael Abattam, the bandits attacked the station with two vehicles and a tipper.

While shooting sporadically, the hoodlums used a tipper vehicle to force the gate open to gain entrance into the station, throwing improvised explosives and petrol bombs.

The command noted that police operatives with the help of the Command’s tactical teams gave the hoodlums a stiff resistance and engaged them in a gun duel.

The hoodlums who were fatally hit with alot of casualty on their side retreated and escaped in their vehicles.

According to the Command, the hoodlums also set fire which affected a parked private car and some motorcycles which was later put off, preventing it from causing more damages.