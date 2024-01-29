Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one its men and two civilians by yet-to-be identified gunmen at Ohii junction along Owerri-Orlu road.

Confirming the attack to TVC News the police public relations officer in the State ASP Henry Okoye said two other policemen were also injured in the attacked.

He noted that the injured officers are currently receiving medical attention in a hospital.

Police confirmation is contrary to earlier report that two police men and two civilians were killed in the attack.

Advertisement