The Lagos State Government has issued a five-day quit notice to squatters residing under the Ijora Causeway bridge and Lagos Blue rail Line overhead bridge in Ijora.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stressed the importance of removing shanties to mitigate potential safety risks to the Lagos Blue Line corridor.

Leading a team of enforcement officials from the Ministry of Environment on an inspection tour, Commissioner for environment Tokunbo Wahab expressed concerns about the security risks posed by the occupation of the space under the blue rail line bridge.

The team also extended their inspection to Park View Estate in Ikoyi, addressing infringements on a secondary collector caused by buildings and fencing.

In the meantime, the Commissioner emphasizes that the monitoring and enforcement of environmental laws will be a daily commitment.