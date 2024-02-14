Lagos state government has issued a four day relocation notice to all squatters under the Obalende bridge and illegal motor park operators.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab said enforcement would commence in the early hours of Friday morning.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, alongside Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, led a team of inspection officials to their first stop at Ilubirin Estate.

“Concerns were raised about the pace of work by contractors to ensure the outflow of water along its path to prevent recurring floods on Lagos Island.

The team later moved to Obalende.

During the inspection, Mr. Wahab, along with his counterpart, stated that shanties, squatters, and abandoned vehicles under the bridge must vacate the area by Thursday afternoon.”

The team also inspected the level of work on Apongbon UnderBridge and asked state officials monitoring it to ensure there is no form of trading or habitation under the bridge and all adjoining areas.

Residents were asked to cooperate with the state government in its bid to sustain a cleaner and healthier metropolis.