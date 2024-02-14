The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State has expressed shock and devastation over the demise of its chairman, Fatai Adams.

Mr. Adams died at a private hospital in Akure after a brief illness.

According to a statement issued by spokesperson of the PDP in the state, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, his transition at this trying time of the party is not only sad but traumatic.

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has therefore declared a three- day mourning period.

Party flags are to fly at half mast and all party Secretariats shut for the period across the state.

Hon. Fatai Adams was a Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly (2007-2011).

He was elected State Chairman in August 2020.

He also served as Deputy State Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State.