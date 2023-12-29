The Government of Ondo state commenced a three-day of mourning on Thursday, December 28, following the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

A condolence register was also opened at his country home, Owo where sympathisers thronged from around the state to pay their respect to the Governor .

The state government officially declared a three day mourning period from December 28 to 30 to allow people in the state properly grieve the loss of their governor.

Flags are now flying at half mast in public offices across the state.

Dignitaries are also visiting the governor’s office to sympathise with the people and government.

TVC News crew also visited Owo, the country home of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Advertisement

The atmosphere was quiet and calm, as people went about their businesses, but still mourning the loss of their governor.

But it’s a more somber atmosphere at the residence of the Akeredolu family in the government reserved area, GRA, Owo.

A few sympathisers, including members of his family and domestic staff were seen, and a condolence register have been opened at the residence for visitors.

In Akure, residents continued to pay glowing tribute to the departed Governor.

They described him as a man of courage and peace, who accomplished several developmental projects in the state.

Amid the mourning, the people of the state look forward to giving Governor Akeredolu a befitting funeral.

Advertisement

Flags are now flying at half mast in offices as dignitaries also visited the governor’s office to sympathize with the people and government.

TVC News crew also visited Owo, the country home of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The atmosphere was quiet and calm, as people went about their businesses, but still mourning the loss of their governor.

But it’s a more somber atmosphere at the residence of the Akeredolu’s in the government reserved area, GRA, Owo.

A few sympathisers, including members of his family and domestic staff were seen, and a condolence register have been opened at the residence for visitors.

Advertisement

In Akure, residents continued to pay glowing tribute to the departed Governor.

They described him as a man of courage and peace, who accomplished several developmental projects in the state.

Amid the mourning, the people of the state look forward to giving Governor Akeredolu a befitting funeral.