Bandits reportedly killed eight people in three farming settlements in Taraba State’s Ussa local government regions.

The incident occurred while the residents were still celebrating Christmas and enjoying the festivities.

The lawmaker Representing Ussah state constituency Rikupki Urenyang said that the attack could have been prevented if the Security agents took proactive measure based on earlier complain lodged by the people in the communities.

He however raised concern over the unabated killing of members of his constituency by the bandits he insists that more than 700 people have lost lives.

Advertisement

He called on federal government to deploy troops to the trouble area before the bandits wipe out the affected farming communities and the entire Ussa local government of Taraba state.