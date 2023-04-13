At least eight people have been reportedly killed by armed terrorists in Takjei, Ungwa Gaiya community Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the police authorities are yet to comment on the development, Mr. Francis Sani, the chairman, Zango Kataf local council revealed that the assailants stormed the community at about 9pm on Wednesday.

It was also gathered that they invaded at least five houses during which they shot eight people dead while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The latest attack is coming few weeks after at least ten persons were also killed by bandits in Langson community in the same local government area.