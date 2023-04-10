A coalition of members-elect for the 10th House of Representatives has committed to respect the decision of the All Progressive Congress on zoning.

The resolution comes ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June.

The members-elect also promised to abide by the decision of opposition parties on minority leadership of the House in line with parliamentary best practices.

The coalition, known as the “Joint Task” comprises 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Social Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, African Democratic Congress and the Young Progressive Party.

Advertisement

The members-elect say their main focus is to promote the independence of the Legislature; the inter-dependence of the Legislature and other Arms of Government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact.

They also aim to promote constituency outreach; equity and fairness among members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of Presiding and Principal Officers in line with best parliamentary practice.

Already, 283 members-elect, comprising returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices.