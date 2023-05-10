A sizeable number of newly elected members of the 10th House of Representatives have formed the Joint Task Forum.

The members-elect, comprising all eight political parties elected into the parliament, say their mission is to strengthen Nigeria’s unity and stabilise the 10th House of Representatives.

This comes on a day PDP members-elect restated their commitment to making meaningful input into the emergence of presiding officers of the 10th House on June 13.

The build up to the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is heating up.

Advertisement

Members-elect are forming various caucuses with the intent of having a say in those whose eventually emerge leaders of the next Parliament.

Its the formal inauguration of Joint Task, a forum of members-elect cutting across the 8 political parties elected into the next House.

This group hopes to build on the gains of the current leadership with its mantra Joint Task even as it insists Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is not its facilitator.

The forum says the success of Joint Task in the 9th Assembly prompted its adoption and it promises to abide by the choice of the majority party for Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Almost at the same time, the Peoples Democratic Party caucus was meeting with the party’s leadership.

Advertisement

Members-elect say they are determined to make appreciable input into the next leadership

The party acknowledges its current crisis but says it has mechanism to resolve them.

The Acting National Chairman urged members-elect to be loyal to the party.

All emerging caucuses of the 10th House of Representatives await the direction to which the All Progressives Congress as the party with the majority goes in its choice of the two presiding offices to determine their next moves.