The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO has called for the review of Nigeria educational curriculum to meet present day realities.

This suggestion was made at a Capacity development training for staff of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies on curriculum related issues

The UN education arm described the present day curriculum as overloaded, outdated and falling short of present day demands.

The Curriculum is a central and irreplaceable component of any educational policy and pivotal in the transformation of Education.

Today in Nigeria over 50 percent of youths still remain unemployed, a situation many attribute to an outdated education curriculum.

To achieve Sustainable Development goal for which seeks to ensure equal access to quality education for all and promote lifelong learning opportunities, there must be a rethinking of curriculum contents and pedagogical approaches.

For UNESCO Nigeria must review its curriculum if it must see the development it desires in its education sector.

For the education ministry and its agencies, a plan is on the way to develop a new curriculum to address the curriculum concerns of the country.

The training is expected to strengthen the capacities of specialists and officials of the Ministry of Education on eight thematic modules.